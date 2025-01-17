LeBron James Says He Was 'Unguardable' in Infamous Pickup Game With Michael Jordan
LeBron James, during an episode of the New Heights podcast with former NFL star Jason Kelce and current NFL star Travis Kelce, confirmed the longstanding rumor that, as a teenager, he did indeed play in a now-infamous pickup game in Chicago with six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan and other—at the time—NBA veterans.
And the Los Angeles Lakers superstar did more than just confirm that the game actually happened.
James told the Kelce brothers that the 16-year-old version of himself was "unguardable" in the fabled pickup game against one of the sport's greatest players and other seasoned pros.
"First of all, MJ [Michael Jordan], Antoine Walker and the rest of those guys did not let young guys get on the court at all," James said. "And I was 16 years old, I was a sophomore in high school. And it takes awhile to get on the court. It's usually when the older guys, they get tired and they don't want to play no more ..."
"I was able to get on the court. I was on the court with Michael Jordan, Antoine Walker, Penny Hardaway, Ron Artest, Michael Finley ... All these guys."
Travis Kelce then asked James, "Who guarded you?"
"Nobody. I was unguardable," James replied straightfaced as the Kelce brothers laughed.
"When I finally got out there, I was like 'I'm busting a--.' I was nervous. I was nervous as hell. Being out there with MJ and the rest of those guys. But I was like, 'Oh I'm about to go crazy.' And I did."
As James mentioned, former 17-year NBA veteran Metta Sandiford-Artest, who also played in the game at Jordan's court in Chicago called Hoops, spoke about James's impressive play during an episode of the Podcast P With Paul George podcast in May of 2024.
"Everybody knew who he was. He was already famous. He was bigger than all of us in the gym," Artest said. "So he's coming into the gym, and I'm like, 'Alright, cool, I wanna see what he's got.' And he's cooking. He is 15, or 16. Posting, getting to the basket."
"And I'm like, 'This is going to be a huge issue.' "
Clearly, James was NBA-ready from an early age. And, now 40 years old and in his 22nd season in the league, James is still, amazingly, playing at a high level.