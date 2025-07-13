SI

LeBron James Shoots Down Opportunity to Talk About Future With Lakers

LeBron James turned down the chance to speak on the broadcast booth amid reports of uncertain future with Lakers.

Eva Geitheim

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs.
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

LeBron James was in Las Vegas on Saturday evening to watch his son, Bronny James, and the Lakers take on the Pelicans in the NBA summer league, but he was not there to discuss any of the swirling rumors and reports surrounding his future with the Lakers.

On Friday, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst published a report detailing that the Lakers have shifted from building around LeBron as their superstar to pivoting toward Luka Doncic as the face of their franchise. From telling Doncic, not LeBron, about the sale of the franchise, to the Lakers not yet offering LeBron an extension beyond the 2025-26 season, LeBron's NBA future remains murkier than ever. If he does choose to play, and not retire, after the upcoming season, it's uncertain if he will stay in Los Angeles.

With LeBron in attendance to watch Bronny and the Lakers, the ESPN broadcast booth tried inviting him to the broadcast booth during the game. Per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, LeBron turned down the offer and simply replied, "I ain't got nothing to talk about."

McMenamin added on the broadcast that LeBron's agent, Rich Paul, told him that LeBron has not asked for an extension or a trade. Four teams have reached out to Paul with interest in trading for LeBron, but he has yet to show interest.

As LeBron enters the final year(s) of his career, competing for his fifth championship ring remains a priority. For the upcoming season, LeBron plans to do so with the Lakers, but as Paul emphasized in a statement upon LeBron exercising his $52.6 million option for the 2025-26 season, their priority is to do what's best for LeBron at this point of his career.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Eva Geitheim
EVA GEITHEIM

Eva Geitheim is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in December 2024, she wrote for Newsweek, Gymnastics Now and Dodgers Nation. A Bay Area native, she has a bachelor's in communications from UCLA. When not writing, she can be found baking or re-watching Gilmore Girls.

Home/NBA