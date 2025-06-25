LeBron James Shows Off Impressive Memory in Recalling His Most Egregious Travel
1. This was good stuff from LeBron James, via his Mind the Game podcast with Steve Nash, on the most egregious travel he ever got away with in his career.
James somehow recalled taking a few steps during a random regular-season game when he was with the Cavaliers against the Wizards in 2017.
While the referees did not call the travel, James revealed there was a twist with the play.
Now we need Nash to ask James about his most egregious flop.
2. The great Mets booth of Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez and Ron Darling spent nearly two minutes on Tuesday night discussing whether Mets relief pitcher Richard Lovelady should be called, “Dicky Lovelady.”
3. Pat McAfee hasn’t been on Monday Night Raw for the past three weeks. He addressed his absence and acknowledged some haters on Tuesday.
4. I see this video of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander letting fans touch the Larry O'Brien trophy at Tuesday’s Thunder parade, and all I can think about is the germs being passed along and how I hope every one of those people who touched the trophy has hand sanitizer.
5. I will be very curious to see just how much is revealed in the upcoming series, WWE: Unreal. The trailer says the curtain will be pulled back and viewers will be taken inside the writers' room. We’ll see. Netflix announced that the series will debut on July 29.
6. The latest SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast features a conversation with independent sports journalist Joon Lee.
Earlier this week, Lee wrote a story titled, “$4,785. That’s How Much It Costs to Be a Sports Fan Now,” for the New York Times. The piece detailed what it costs someone to be a sports fan in 2025, from the abundance of streaming services fans need to subscribe to the massive increase in the cost of attending live events. Lee explains how costs have skyrocketed in such a short time, how the fractured broadcast schedule has hurt sports fans, what’s happened to sports bars in recent years and more.
Lee also shares insights into the current state of sports media, discusses getting laid off from ESPN in 2023 and why YouTube is dominating the digital landscape.
Following Lee, Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York joins me for our weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week, we discuss Father’s Day, feedback that came in after I bashed the Savannah Bananas, Stephen A. Smith playing solitaire during the NBA Finals, the new The Naked Gun trailer and more.
You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast below or on Apple and Spotify.
You can also watch SI Media With Jimmy Traina on Sports Illustrated‘s YouTube channel.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: As many of you continue to suffer through an unbearable heatwave, I hope you have access to a pool that the Ted DiBiase doesn’t want to use.
Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Google. You can also follow Jimmy on X and Instagram.