LeBron James Surpasses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for Another All-Time NBA Record

Here's numerical proof of the King's longevity.

LeBron James during the Lakers' 116–110 win over the Grizzlies on Dec. 15, 2024.
LeBron James during the Lakers' 116–110 win over the Grizzlies on Dec. 15, 2024. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has been around for a long, long, long time. In a sense, it seems hard to believe he was ever young.

On Thursday, he set the NBA record to prove it.

James is now the NBA's all-time leader in minutes played, having broken Hall of Fame center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's mark Thursday during the Lakers' game against the Sacramento Kings.

Abdul-Jabbar played 57,446 minutes during his illustrious career; James has now played 57,447 and counting. That is over 957 hours of basketball—a little under 40 days' worth, which equates to approximately 0.3% of James's life.

Hall of Fame forwards Karl Malone, Dirk Nowitzki and Kevin Garnett round out the top five.

James, who will turn 40 on Dec. 30, broke Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record on Feb. 7, 2023.

The elder statesman continues to operate at a high level, averaging 22.8 points, eight rebounds and 9.1 assists per game this season.

