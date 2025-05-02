LeBron James Shared Blunt Take on Luka Doncic’s Future With Lakers After Playoff Exit
The first chapter of LeBron James's and Luka Doncic's story in Los Angeles didn't have a happy ending as the Lakers got knocked out of the NBA playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves Wednesday night.
It marked a very early playoff exit for both James and Doncic, with James having reached the NBA Finals a career 10 times while Doncic had just come off of a Finals berth with his former team, the Dallas Mavericks.
Both superstars were naturally asked about their futures following the loss, though the lines of questioning were noticeably different. For the 40-year-old James, his potential retirement timeline captured the most intrigue. For the 26-year-old Doncic, many wanted to know whether the former Mavs star plans to sign an extension with the Lakers this summer.
Doncic has previously stated he intends to stay in Los Angeles, but until the ink dries on a new long-term contract, that's not a guarantee by any means.
Amid ongoing speculation over his teammate's future, James was asked whether he would try to influence Doncic's decision. He rather bluntly told reporters it "wasn't his job" to do so, per ESPN.
"No, that ain't my job," James said. "I think—I don't think, I know, Luka knows how I feel about him. And ultimately, that trade happened for the future. That's not for me. Luka has to decide what he has to do with his future. He's [26] years old, I'm 40, so he can't be basing his career off me. That's just real."
The four-time NBA champ did, however, add that he hoped Doncic would stick around.
"But I hope, obviously, [he stays long term]. Laker fans f---ing love him here. L.A. has accepted him. We love him as a teammate, as a brother. But ultimately, he's got to make a decision for him. S---, I ain't going to be around much longer," said James.
In their first half-season together, James and Doncic—two fairly aggressive ball-handlers—seemed to gel well on the court, feeding off of each other's energy and taking turns leading the offense. Their chemistry will likely only grow next year, assuming the two choose to run it back. A brand new chapter for the Lakers awaits.