LeBron James Had NFSW Three-Word Message for NBA Teams That Didn't Draft Dalton Knecht
The Los Angeles Lakers, powered by a breakout performance from rookie guard Dalton Knecht, defeated the Utah Jazz 124-118 on Tuesday night at the crypto.com Arena to win their sixth straight game.
And Lakers superstar forward LeBron James had a simple, expletive-laden message for the 16 NBA teams that passed on Knecht, who poured in a career-high 37 points and drained nine three-pointers, tying the league's single-game rookie record, in the NBA Cup group-play game victory.
"They [The Lakers front office] didn't find DK [Lakers guard Dalton Knecht]. The other 16 teams f---ed it up," James said with a wry smile. "Anybody watch him? S--t! They just didn't f--k it up. You don't 'find' a SEC player of the year."
Knecht, 23, was selected by Los Angeles with the 17th pick in the 2024 NBA draft this past June on the heels of a season that saw him average 21.7 points and 2.6 made threes per game for the Volunteers, earning First-Team All-America status, winning the SEC scoring title, and, as James mentioned, being named the SEC Player of the Year.
Knecht has been much more aggressive in looking for his shot during the past four games, as he's averaged 24.2 points and 5.2 made triples per game, shooting 54 percent from the field or better in each contest.
But Tuesday's performance was Knecht's best as a pro, and even featured a throwback celebration to an iconic moment involving six-time NBA champion and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan. Knecht, during a red-hot third quarter that saw him drain six attempts from beyond the arc, hit the signature Jordan shrug.
"Rui [Hachimura] was talking to me about I need to get a three-point celebration," Knecht said. "I didn't know what to do. So, I just gave the shrug."
And James, an avid fan of Knecht's at Tennessee, could only shrug when asked what he sees from his Lakers teammate now.
"I don't know," James said. "The same s--t I said last year. Everybody on the internet call me a liar all the time. They say I lie about every f---ing thing. So, what am I now? I've been said it. I watched Tennessee a lot. I watched Tennessee a lot. I did not think he was going to fall to us.
"I thought it would be impossible. I have no idea how it happened. But very grateful and very happy that he's here. I knew exactly what we was getting when he fell to 17."