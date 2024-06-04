Lonzo Ball Likely to Return in 2025 With Inexact Timeline, per Report
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball's hypothetical return to game action has been a long time coming.
Ball played his last basketball game on Jan. 14, 2022 — a 138-96 loss in Chicago to a Golden State Warriors team that went on to win the NBA title. Since then, his once-promising career has been derailed by a nagging knee injury.
However, there appears to be a light at the end of the tunnel. The Bulls expect Ball to return at some point during the 2025 season, according to a Tuesday afternoon report from Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic.
"Team officials are confident Ball, out since Jan. 14, 2022, due to a chronic knee ailment, will play next season. They’re just not as confident about when," Mayberry wrote. "Opening night doesn’t sound likely."
Ball will turn 27 on Oct. 27; he was just 24 in Jan. 2022. If the former Los Angeles Laker and New Orleans Pelican can summon even a fraction of his early-career magic upon his return, Chicago fans will be in for a treat.