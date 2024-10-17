Lonzo Ball Splashes First Shot in NBA Return After Nearly Three-Year Absence
Lonzo Ball is officially back.
The Chicago Bulls guard made his return to the NBA court Wednesday night, checking in midway through the first quarter of a preseason tilt against the Minnesota Timberwolves at United Center.
Ball received a standing ovation from Bulls fans as he inbounded the basketball. Not long after, the 26-year-old splashed a three-point attempt from the corner.
Ball, the No. 2 pick of the 2017 NBA draft, last appeared in an NBA game on Jan. 14, 2022—a span of 1,006 days. After the Bulls lost 138–96 to the Golden State Warriors that night, Ball was ruled out the following game with knee soreness and underwent surgery a few days later.
Ball endured two more knee surgeries and slowly rehabbed his way back to the basketball court. Back in September, Bulls president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas stated that he expects Ball to be ready to play opening night this season on a minutes restriction.
Ball is entering the final year of the four-year, $85 million contract that he signed in 2021. In 252 career games, Ball is averaging 11.9 points, 6.2 assists and 5.7 rebounds per contest although he never has played more than 63 games in a season.