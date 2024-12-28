Los Angeles Clippers Have a Target Date for Kawhi Leonard’s Return
The Los Angeles Clippers have reinforcements on the way.
According to The Athletic’s Law Murray, superstar forward Kawhi Leonard could be back on the floor for Los Angeles as soon as Jan. 4, when the Clippers host the Atlanta Hawks at the Intuit Dome.
Leonard, 33, has not yet played a game this season while still recovering from a nagging knee injury that he’s been struggling through dating back to the 2024 playoffs.
While Leonard didn’t share any details himself, a video was posted to social media teasing his upcoming return—while also serving as a New Balance commercial.
The Clippers have been surprisingly solid to start the year despite missing their most talented player, jumping out to a 17-13 record in a Western Conference crowded with talent.
With Leonard back in the lineup, we should start to get a real feel for just how close Los Angeles is to contending for a title.