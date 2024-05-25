Luka Dončić Didn't Like Getting Hit in the Stomach by Rudy Gobert
The Minnesota Timberwolves had a nice bounce-back first half in Game 2 against the Dallas Mavericks. After a disappointing loss in Game 1, the Wolves came out firing on all cylinders on Friday night and took a 60-48 lead into halftime.
Luka Dončić had a solid first half while playing with a knee that was visibly bothering him, scoring 16 points to go along with six rebounds and five assists, but he also had three turnovers and only shot 5-of-14 from the field. To make matters worse, Rudy Gobert hit him in the stomach. Luka was not impressed.
Gobert had a closed fist and got him right across the midsection with his arm. It wasn't dirty, but it was a hard take foul and Dončić did not appreciate it. While Gobert quickly apologized, Dončić appeared to say something along the lines of, "come on, man."
Jaden McDaniels quickly got in between them, but it was unnecessary. Neither guy wanted a "fake tough guy, hold me back moment" which is kind of refreshing. I'd say there was no harm, no foul, but there clearly was a little harm and the referee did actually call a foul.
In the end, Dončić basically just wanted to ask Gobert why he was acting so messed up towards him.