Luka Doncic and LeBron James Had Their Chemistry on Display Early vs. Hornets
The Luka Doncic–LeBron James era in Los Angeles has begun.
In his third appearance as a Laker, Doncic joined James on the court against the Charlotte Hornets in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.
Within a couple minutes of the first quarter, James caught a pass and immediately tossed the ball down the court to Doncic, who was wide open for an easy layup.
Right after this monster play, Doncic grabbed a rebound and chucked the basketball to James down the court, who finished with a massive dunk. These two highlights could foreshadow what their partnership is going to look like in the future.
We'll likely see a lot more plays like this as the season goes on. Doncic was traded to the Lakers in a blockbuster move from the Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 2, which sent Anthony Davis to Dallas. And, now, Doncic isn't limited on minutes as he's recovering from a calf injury. Get ready, Lakers fans.