Luka Doncic and LeBron James Had Their Chemistry on Display Early vs. Hornets

The new Lakers duo connected on back-to-back monster plays.

Madison Williams

Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Luka Doncic laugh with each other on the bench.
Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Luka Doncic laugh with each other on the bench. / Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images
The Luka Doncic–LeBron James era in Los Angeles has begun.

In his third appearance as a Laker, Doncic joined James on the court against the Charlotte Hornets in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

Within a couple minutes of the first quarter, James caught a pass and immediately tossed the ball down the court to Doncic, who was wide open for an easy layup.

Right after this monster play, Doncic grabbed a rebound and chucked the basketball to James down the court, who finished with a massive dunk. These two highlights could foreshadow what their partnership is going to look like in the future.

We'll likely see a lot more plays like this as the season goes on. Doncic was traded to the Lakers in a blockbuster move from the Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 2, which sent Anthony Davis to Dallas. And, now, Doncic isn't limited on minutes as he's recovering from a calf injury. Get ready, Lakers fans.

Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

