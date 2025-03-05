Luka Doncic Pulled Off a Hilariously Heads-Up Defensive Play vs. Pelicans
Luka Doncic made his presence felt in all facets of the game during the first half of the Los Angeles Lakers' tilt against the New Orleans Pelicans. In addition to scoring a team-high 20 points by halftime, Doncic also recorded a highlight-reel block on the defensive end against Pelicans guard Jordan Hawkins.
After rejecting the three-point jumper, Doncic leapt up, caught the ball and proceeded to throw it off the head of an unsuspecting Hawkins, all before he touched the ground. Since Hawkins was standing out of bounds, the Lakers regained possession.
Have a look at the heads-up defensive effort:
Rather than try to tip-toe the sideline in order to stay in bounds after corralling the ball following his block, Doncic noticed Hawkins was standing out of bounds and deftly bounced the ball off the back of his head.
He won't get credit for a steal, but his quick thinking resulted in a change of possession in favor of Los Angeles.