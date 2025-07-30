Luka Doncic Expertly Played Dumb Regarding Lakers Extension
Lakers superstar Luka Doncic is on quite the media tour this week while he promotes his sneaker line with Jordan Brand. But such festivities also happen to align with the business of a potential contract extension, which the guard is eligible to sign starting Saturday, Aug. 2.
Given his offseason transformation and recruiting efforts, it seems extremely likely he'll sign the deal. (His media tour conveniently ends in Los Angeles the same day he becomes eligible.) But the guard is taking care not to drop any obvious hints (aside from this perfectly-timed Jordan junket, of course) in the meantime.
Asked about the impending date during a Wednesday morning appearance on Today, the Slovenian star remained tight-lipped about the whole ordeal, while making light of his ability to speak about it.
"Big decision on Saturday ... whether you sign that contract extension," posited host Craig Melvin. "Any message for fans?"
Doncic expertly played dumb in reply, much to the amusement of the anchors around him. "I don't know what you're talking about," he said. "I can't discuss anything yet."
Watch that below:
Obviously, no one would expect Doncic to reveal his plans off a question on a morning talk show, so it's not a shock he stayed mum. Regardless, though, we should know more in just a few days, when the former Dallas Maverick is officially eligible to sign a deal to the tune of four years and $229 million.