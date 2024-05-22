Luka Doncic Gives Wolves' Jaden McDaniels Praise After Forgetting All About Him
A few weeks ago, Luka Dončić was asked who his "top three perimeter defenders in the league" are right now. He listed Oklahoma City's Luguentz Dort, Boston's Jrue Holiday and Dallas teammate Derrick Jones Jr.
Now as the Dallas Mavericks star gets ready to compete against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference finals beginning on Wednesday night, Dončić admitted he forgot all about listing one of the top Timberwolves players right now, Jaden McDaniels, in his previous list.
“When you asked me about that top three, I forgot about McDaniels," Dončić told ESPN's Tim MacMahon. "I told you, some people are going to be pissed, but I forgot about him. But he's definitely in top three. He's been doing incredible defensively. He has long [arms], he can jump. So he's locked in, and it's going to be tough to go against him.”
The Timberwolves and the Mavericks faced each other a total of four times during the regular season, but Dončić must've blanked when being asked the question about defenders a few weeks ago.
McDaniels will be making sure Dončić doesn't forget his name again during the upcoming series.