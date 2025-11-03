Luka Dončić Makes Impressive Franchise History in Lakers’ Win vs. Heat
Luka Dončić continued his torrid start to the 2025-26 season Sunday night by dropping a 29-point triple-double against the Heat in a 130–120 win.
It was his lowest scoring output of the year through four games, though it was more than enough to help him cement his place in Lakers’ history.
Dončić’s 165 points on the year is the most in franchise history in a player’s first four games. The previous best was Jerry West, who had 154 points (38.5 per game) in the 1969-70 season, followed by Kobe Bryant’s 146 points in the first four games of the 2005-06 season. Fourth on that list? None other than Dončić’s teammate, Austin Reaves, who had 143 points in his first four games this year.
Through four games, Dončić is averaging a staggering 41.3 points per game along with 11.5 rebounds and 8.3 assists. He’s playing at an MVP level out the gate for L.A., and setting some records in the process.
During his last full season with the Mavericks in 2023-24, Dončić averaged 33.9 points per game, and it certainly seems like he could best that mark this year, even when LeBron James returns from his injury.
The Lakers play again Monday night in a matchup against the Trail Blazers, with tip-off set for 10:00 p.m. ET.