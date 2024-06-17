Luka Dončić Meme Goes Viral Ahead of Celtics-Mavericks NBA Finals Game 5
As the Dallas Mavericks gear up for a pivotal Game 5 against the Boston Celtics on Monday night, Mavs fans banded together in a hilarious way to support their team in a time of crisis.
Down 3-1 in the NBA Finals, Dallas could see their postseason hopes come to an end at TD Garden on Monday despite coming off a blowout 122–84 victory in Game 4. Hours before tip-off, Mavericks fans united over one singular image: a viral meme of Luka Dončić.
The Doncic meme is inspired by the the iconic LeBron James meme from 2016 when the then-Cleveland Cavaliers star wore sunglasses and earbuds on an NBA TV broadcast ahead of Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors. “No team in NBA Finals history has come back from trailing 3-1 (0-32)," the graphic read under the picture of James.
Of course, Dallas’s current situation mirrors that of the Cavs in the 2016 NBA Finals, in which Cleveland overcame a 3-1 deficit to win the NBA title.
On Monday, when the Mavericks attempt to rewrite history as the Cavaliers did eight years ago, they’ll have the motivational power of a thousand photoshopped Dončić memes to help them, as hordes of Mavericks fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, have changed their profile pictures ahead of the 8:30 p.m. tip-off.