Luka Dončić Was So Mad Rui Hachimura Didn't Score After Flashy Full-Court Pass
Luka Dončić was showcasing his impressive passing ability during the Lakers’ clash against the Spurs on Wednesday night. Dončić attempted to catch San Antonio’s defense off guard with a full-court pass to Rui Hachimura, who was under the basket.
Hachimura caught the ball and went up for a layup. He got fouled, which prevented him from converting on his shot, and Dončić looked less than thrilled to have been denied an assist on the play.
The star guard could be seen looking at his teammate in disbelief and pretending to scream at him, before giving him a friendly smile.
Fortunately, Hachimura didn’t come up short on his next opportunity to convert a shot on a sensational Dončić pass. After getting caught in a double team along the baseline, Dončić fired a no-look, one-arm pass over his shoulder straight to the open arms of Hachimura, who drained the open three.
While Hachimura will have wished he’d tucked away the layup after Dončić’s first pass, he delivered with a big three on the second one, making up for his earlier miss.
That assist was one of seven Dončić recorded in the first half, and he added 22 points and six rebounds, too.