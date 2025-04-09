SI

Lakers Forward Says Luka Doncic's Technicals Felt ‘Personal’ By Ref

Andy Nesbitt

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic has a technical call against him during the second half of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic has a technical call against him during the second half of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In this story:

Los Angeles Lakers star guard Luka Doncic was ejected from Tuesday night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder midway through the fourth quarter after he received his second technical foul.

That call was made after Doncic turned and said something to a fan in the front row after making a tough shot. The ref, however, thought the message was directed at him and immediately tossed him from the game.

Following the game Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt spoke about referee J.T. Orr and his decision to hit Doncic with two technicals. Doncic picked up his first one in the third quarter after arguing that Vanderbilt got fouled and that a call should have been made. Vanderbilt thought Orr made things "personal" with Doncic and that led to the ejection.

"He thought I got fouled, which I did get fouled, I got slapped across the head," Vanderbilt said of Doncic. "He was just telling the ref that that's what happened. And the ref was just like ... 'I'll talk to anybody but you, Luka.' So it seemed a little personal at that point."

The Lakers ended up losing to the Thunder, 136-120.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NBA