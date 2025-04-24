Luka Doncic Trade Discourse Reaches Highest Levels of American and Italian Government
Tilman Fertitta hosted the Houston Cougars basketball team at the university's Fertitta Center on Wednesday to celebrate the school's second trip to the Final Four during the Kelvin Sampson era. Fertitta attended Houston in the 1970's.
While celebrating the Cougars, Fertitta, who is also the U.S. ambassador to Italy, told a story about a recent White House visit where he spoke with the president and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni about the Cougars for "at least a minute and a half."
After the cheering subsided, Fertitta added, "and then we talked about that dumba-- [Luka] Doncic trade that Dallas did."
Nico Harrison discourse has infiltrated our highest levels of government.
It really is amazing that just when you think we've exhausted all the possible angles on this story, you find out that the Italian prime minister, who was there to negotiate a trade deal, not only had to talk about how bad the Doncic trade was, but also had to hear about college basketball.
Hopefully, the other types of trade discussed during the meeting work out better for everyone.