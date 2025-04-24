SI

Luka Doncic Trade Discourse Reaches Highest Levels of American and Italian Government

Tilman Fertitta called the Luka trade "dumba--" during a meeting with the Italian prime minister.

Stephen Douglas

Luke Doncic and the Lakers are tied up 1-1 with the Timberwolves in their playoff series.
Luke Doncic and the Lakers are tied up 1-1 with the Timberwolves in their playoff series. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
In this story:

Tilman Fertitta hosted the Houston Cougars basketball team at the university's Fertitta Center on Wednesday to celebrate the school's second trip to the Final Four during the Kelvin Sampson era. Fertitta attended Houston in the 1970's.

While celebrating the Cougars, Fertitta, who is also the U.S. ambassador to Italy, told a story about a recent White House visit where he spoke with the president and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni about the Cougars for "at least a minute and a half."

After the cheering subsided, Fertitta added, "and then we talked about that dumba-- [Luka] Doncic trade that Dallas did."

Nico Harrison discourse has infiltrated our highest levels of government.

It really is amazing that just when you think we've exhausted all the possible angles on this story, you find out that the Italian prime minister, who was there to negotiate a trade deal, not only had to talk about how bad the Doncic trade was, but also had to hear about college basketball.

Hopefully, the other types of trade discussed during the meeting work out better for everyone.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/NBA