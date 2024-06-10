Luka Dončić Had Two Crazy Assists During Dominant First Half of Game 2
Luka Doncic had a tremendous first half in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. Doncic had 23 points on 9-of-13 field goal attempts to go along with three rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block. While his scoring was on full display as he scored the second most in any Finals half by a Mavericks player ever, two of his most impressive highlights from the half were a pair of second quarter assists.
First, he found Derrick Jones Jr. for a layup with just over five minutes remaining in the half. As Luka dribbled through the defense from left to right it appeared he was going to go for a tough layup over Al Horford, but instead he dropped the ball off perfectly behind him and hit Jones in stride for the easy basket.
Then two minutes later he attracted a double team at the three-point line and picked up his dribble. With a quick flick of his wrists he threw the ball up to Jones near the rim. Jayson Tatum tried to break up the pass but it was right where only his teammate could catch it. Another dunk for Jones.
This is the kind of thing that Doncic will have to continue to do if the Mavericks are going to win this game. Despite his 23 point half, the Mavericks still trailed by three after 24 minutes.