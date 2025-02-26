SI

Luka Doncic Was Yelling and Staring Down the Dallas Bench in First Game vs. Mavs

Stephen Douglas

Luka Doncic stares down the Mavs bench.
Luka Doncic stares down the Mavs bench. / @AlexKennedyNBA
In this story:

When Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night it wasn’t just a game—it was a reunion. Less than a month after he was traded from Dallas to L.A., it was the first time that Doncic ever went up against the team that drafted him.

Doncic missed his first shot of the game, but he started to heat up midway through the first quarter. First, he hit a three-pointer over two defenders and stared at the Mavericks' bench. (That basket was eventually taken away because replay showed he stepped out of bounds.)

Then on the very next possession, Luka hit another three which led to a Dallas timeout. Doncic was yelling towards the Mavericks bench and still staring his former team down as the TNT broadcast went to commercial.

Doncic was also given a technical foul for complaining about a missed foul call early in the game. Basically, the game had everything early.

More of the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/NBA