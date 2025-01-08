SI

Magic Set Expected Return Date for Paolo Banchero After Two-Month Absence

Orlando's budding star is reportedly on his way back.

Patrick Andres

Paolo Banchero during the Magic's 119–115 win over the Pacers on Oct. 28, 2024.
Paolo Banchero during the Magic's 119–115 win over the Pacers on Oct. 28, 2024. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

For two months now, the Orlando Magic have been trying to stay buoyant for the day that forward Paolo Banchero returns from his oblique injury.

Mission (reportedly) accomplished. According to a Wednesday afternoon report from ESPN's Shams Charania, Banchero is expected to return when the Magic play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday or the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday.

"The Magic are expected to upgrade Banchero to questionable on the injury report, with his return likely on Friday," Charania wrote.

Banchero, 22, has played just five games this season. In those games, he is averaging 29 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

During a 102–99 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Oct. 30, Banchero tore his oblique—a relatively rare injury in basketball that also sidelined forward Franz Wagner.

Despite luck's conspiracy against it, Orlando is 22-16 and would be the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference if the season ended today.

More of the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/NBA