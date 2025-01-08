Magic Set Expected Return Date for Paolo Banchero After Two-Month Absence
For two months now, the Orlando Magic have been trying to stay buoyant for the day that forward Paolo Banchero returns from his oblique injury.
Mission (reportedly) accomplished. According to a Wednesday afternoon report from ESPN's Shams Charania, Banchero is expected to return when the Magic play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday or the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday.
"The Magic are expected to upgrade Banchero to questionable on the injury report, with his return likely on Friday," Charania wrote.
Banchero, 22, has played just five games this season. In those games, he is averaging 29 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists.
During a 102–99 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Oct. 30, Banchero tore his oblique—a relatively rare injury in basketball that also sidelined forward Franz Wagner.
Despite luck's conspiracy against it, Orlando is 22-16 and would be the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference if the season ended today.