Magic Johnson Changes Initial Prediction on Outcome of Pacers-Bucks Series
Giannis Antetokounmpo has Johnson second-guessing himself.
Perhaps the best part of the basketball season has arrived—the NBA playoffs—and with that play-in tournament in the rearview, we can now focus our attention on the first official game on the schedule: the No. 4 Indiana Pacers vs. the No. 5 Milwaukee Bucks.
As of this writing, the Pacers are the six-point favorites, per DraftKings—but NBA legend Magic Johnson isn't so convinced.
On Thursday, Johnson took to social media to share his take on who might win (as he often does), and initially chose the Pacers. His rationale: the Pacers and Bucks played each other in the playoffs last season and Indiana dominated 4–2. Moreover, Milwaukee is currently without Damian Lillard, who missed last month due to a bout of deep vein thrombosis in his right calf. (On Thursday, however, the point guard was cleared for full-scale basketball activities following a remarkably short recovery. Should the Bucks advance, he could return in the playoffs.)
But on Friday evening, Magic had himself a little change of heart.
"I changed my mind," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter.). "I think Giannis Antetokounmpo will put the Milwaukee Bucks on his back and lead them to victory over the Indiana Pacers!"
Johnson's take is, of course, entirely possible. For one, a six-point spread isn't that insurmountable. And for another, Giannis is averaging 30.4 points in a game this season, second only to Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (32.7). There is no telling what he could do Saturday afternoon.
Considering both teams are relatively evenly matched, it's sure to be a fun contest. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.