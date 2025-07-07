SI

Magic, Paolo Banchero Agree to Massive Maximum Rookie Contract Extension

The former No. 1 pick earned a five-year extension.

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero reacts to a play.
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero reacts to a play. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The Orlando Magic and star Paolo Banchero have agreed to terms on a five-year maximum rookie contract extension worth up to $287 million, ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Monday.

Banchero's new deal includes a player option, which is the first time a rookie maximum contract extension has included this since 2021 when Luka Doncic and Trae Young both had the it included in their deals.

The forward was entering the final year of his rookie contract after the Magic selected him with the No. 1 pick in 2022.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

