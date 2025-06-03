Magic Turn Back the Clock With Glorious '90s-Inspired New Uniforms, Logo
The Magic are turning back the clock.
At a special event from Orlando's Kia Center on Tuesday morning, the team unveiled a brand new uniform set, logo palette, and home floor for of the 2025-26 season. The aspect that ties it all together is the return of the star logo that replaces the "A" in both Orlando and Magic in their wordmark.
Here's a look at the uniforms:
The court:
And the new primary logo:
"What defines a team's identity?" asked a narrator in a video promoting the Magic's new look. "Before we played any games, it was a logo, a uniform, and a vision for the future of basketball in the City Beautiful. There was an energy in those early days that was created by our fans and captured the essence of who we were, and how we played."
"It's been a little while since we made a change," the video continued. "With the growth of this team, the time is right. We've been listening, and now it's time to bring us closer to that original brand essence."
The Magic finished the 2024-25 campaign with a 41-41 record before losing to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Built on a core of Paulo Banchero, Jalen Suggs, and Franz Wagner, they'll now look to get past the first round next season for the first time since 2009-10.