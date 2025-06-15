Orlando Magic Fans React To Proposed Trade For Championship-Experienced Guard
As the Orlando Magic survey the trade market for offensive upgrades, pursuing a championship-experienced guard remains a viable option. NBA insider Rafael Barlowe recently reported that the Washington Wizards are open to trading Jordan Poole ahead of the draft. With speculation building, mock trade proposals are beginning to surface.
The potential deal includes sending defensive anchor Jonathan Isaac in exchange for the high-volume shooter.
Magic Receive: Jordan Poole, Anthony Gill and a second-round pick
Wizards Receive: Cole Anthony, Jonathan Isaac, Jett Howard and a first-round pick
The Magic would be sending their highly predicted trade package in a deal swapping defense for offense to surround their main core with an elite shooter.
In two years with the Wizards, he's averaged 18.8 points, 4.4 assists on 35.3 percent shooting.
Although he would immediately improve the offense, some fans think the Magic may be offering too much in the mock deal.
@MaGiC_BuCs_OD: "I think Poole is a really good fit here... But I feel like this package is a slight over pay in my opinion."
@atlanta4l: "No that's to much keep that 1st pick and just give him those three."
@MagicMatt1220: "No need to add a pick. Its a pick or Jett. I am still not sold Jett is a bust."
Other fans believe the price is fair.
@Gapp999_: "Poole, Franz [Wagner] and Paolo [Banchero] with an elite defense around them sounds very intriguing."
@KyleDavisBJJ: "Oh my goodness in a heart beat. I really don't want to see Jett Howard in a magic uniform again."
