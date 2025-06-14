Three Key Reasons Orlando Magic Should Avoid Trading For LaMelo Ball
It’s no secret the Orlando Magic are actively exploring the market for offensive upgrades, particularly at guard. While they’ve been linked to players like Anfernee Simons and Malik Monk, eyeing an All-Star-caliber LaMelo Ball is an option.
Recently linked to the Magic as an ambitious trade target, Ball would dramatically shift the team’s offensive dynamic. According to Charlotte Hornets On SI, a deal could be possible if the Hornets fully commit to a rebuild.
"The Charlotte Hornets probably won't do it," the article said. "But there's a realistic trade out there for every single starter. They won't do most of them, namely the Ball or Brandon Miller trades, but they could if they really wanted to overhaul everything and start over."
"Ball would be a perfect addition to the Orlando Magic," the article added. "They need offense badly, and they have the draft picks/young players to make this trade work. Orlando could send Jonathan Isaac, Cole Anthony, the 16th pick, and a 2031 first-round pick for Ball and a 2026 second-round pick (via Golden State)."
While Ball immediately improves the offense, he's far from a perfect addition for three reasons.
Defensive Identity
With a 117.2 defensive rating this season, it’s clear Ball doesn’t naturally fit the defensive intensity the Magic rely on to win. Set to earn at least $40 million in three of the next four seasons, his contract could put Orlando in a cap bind. This potentially forces them to break up their young core. The odd man out might be elite defender Jalen Suggs.
Durability
Ball, 23, appeared in just more than 70 games once in four seasons. Battling severe injuries all throughout his career. Most recently, he underwent a season-ending surgery to correct issues in his right ankle and right wrist.
After a season that nearly fell apart due to injuries, it's crucial the Magic add reliable offensive weapons, especially in the unfortunate scenario Paolo Banchero or Franz Wagner miss time again.
Offensive Fit
Despite averaging a career-high 25.2 points on 34 percent shooting from three, he also averaged 21.3 shots last season. With Banchero as the centerpiece of the franchise, it's important to focus on developing as the leader of the offense.
Final Thoughts
A trade for Ball would be an exciting move, elevating the Magic into championship contention. However, it's hard to justify giving up assets for an injury-prone, high-volume shooter. More affordable options may become available this offseason.
