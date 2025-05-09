NBA Insider Feels Orlando Magic Could Use Cole Anthony As Trade Bait
The Orlando Magic have a tough decision to make this offseason in regards to the future of veteran point guard Cole Anthony.
Anthony, 24, averaged a career low 9.4 points this season. The Magic could look to get an upgrade elsewhere on the roster.
The Athletic's insider John Hollinger believes Anthony could be a trade chip this offseason.
"They have several middle-class contracts for useful but hardly essential players who can be the salary match in a trade for a playmaking guard," Hollinger wrote. "(Cole Anthony, though beloved in the locker room, seems likely to be one piece based on his friendly contract status: a $13.1 million deal for 2025-26 with a team option at the same number for 2026-27.)
"Players such as Portland’s Anfernee Simons or Chicago’s Coby White might be examples of players Orlando could plausibly import and wouldn’t crush their cap; more expensive types, such as Trae Young or LaMelo Ball, probably aren’t sustainable within this salary structure."
If the Magic can find a player to help boost the starting lineup's offense, Anthony's contract will be an easy one to match. It won't be easy for Orlando to move on from one of its longest-tenured players, but it might be what the Magic need in order to move forward as a team.
