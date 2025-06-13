Orlando Magic Predicted To Make Bold Draft-Night Trade For Potential All-Star
The trajectory of the Orlando Magic’s future hinges on how aggressive they are this offseason. After back-to-back playoff appearances, they can’t afford another underwhelming summer. With experience under their belt, the time to take the next step is now.
Offensive production at guard remains a major concern. After Jalen Suggs was sidelined by a season-ending injury, no other guard averaged double figures. This placed the scoring burden fully on Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.
Bleacher Report recently predicted the Magic could package all of their selections and pursue trading for an All-Star.
"Given the Orlando Magic's need for a playmaking point guard," the article wrote. [Cory] Joseph started all five of the team's postseason games after only registering two total starts in his first 13 years in the NBA combined. Jalen Suggs best projects as a starting two guard who gets after it defensively and contributes mildly in all other areas. This roster needs an All-Star level point guard who can pass and shoot, even if the defense is lacking. This roster is good enough to cover for them on that end."
The need for offensive talent was best displayed during the playoffs, where Joseph and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope averaged a combined 10 points in the first round.
Surprisingly, the article proposes adding Wagner to the deal if it means landing a perennial All-Star.
"Orlando can build a package around its four draft picks (Nos. 16, 25, 46 and 57 overall) and roster full of young players," the article said. "Paolo Banchero and Suggs should be off limits, but even Franz Wagner needs to be on the table if the Magic can get a legitimate All-Star back at point guard. After failing to address the position at the trade deadline, the Magic will use the draft to finally land the floor general they sorely need."
