Proposed Trade Lands Orlando Magic $123 Million Guard
Acquiring an impact, offensive-minded guard is a top priority for the Orlando Magic this offseason. According to Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor, they're open to trading Cole Anthony, Jonathan Isaac and a first-round pick. Pursuing Washington Wizards' leading scorer Jordan Poole could immediately improve their offense.
Looking to accelerate their rebuild, insider Rafael Barlowe reported the Wizards are open to dealing Jordan Poole as the draft approaches.
"Around the league, there’s growing belief that Jordan Poole could be moved," Barlowe wrote. "Either on draft night or later this summer. That potential shake-up adds another layer to Washington’s draft strategy and could open up a path for a new backcourt face."
The Magic could ship out their first-round pick in a potential deal.
Magic Receive: Jordan Poole and pick No. 40
Wizards Receive: Cole Anthony, Jonathan Isaac, pick No. 16 and pick No. 46
Why The Magic Agree:
Poole, 25, off a bounce-back season, averaged a career-high 20.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals while shooting 37.8 percent from three-point range. He would help address Orlando’s major need for offensive production in the backcourt. Shifting from a first option to a third behind Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner could take pressure off and create more open looks from beyond the arc.
Acquiring proven offensive talent has been stated as a goal for the Magic. With two years remaining on his deal, Poole could help them contend for a championship.
Why The Wizards Agree:
With the worst record in the Eastern Conference, it’s clear they need to go all in on a rebuild and maximize acquiring picks. The No. 16 pick provides three first-round selections to develop alongside rising rookie Alex Sarr.
Veterans Anthony and Isaac experienced down seasons in limited roles on an injury-plagued team. A change of scenery presents the chance to take on larger roles, prove their value and grow with a young roster.
Howard hasn't panned out as the Magic expected him to. As a 2023 lottery pick, he's only appeared in 78 games in two seasons. On a rebuilding squad, the Wizards could offer a fresh beginning to compete for a significant role.
