Orlando Magic Forward Jonathan Isaac Out To Correct Last Season's Big Mistake
Jonathan Isaac is considered one of the NBA's best defenders when he stays healthy, but that has been a rarity for the Orlando Magic forward.
After appearing in over 70 games for just the second time in his six-year career, Isaac faced a new challenge this season.
The 27-year-old forward commented he felt sluggish this season after adding weight to increase his physicality in the paint.
"Thought it would be a good idea," Isaac said. "Me possibly having some more time at the five and stuff like that to put on some more weight. But it just doesn't work with the way I play. Especially with the way I defend. And so I think it was a misstep. not being able to move as well ... I was definitely really sluggish. In the beginning of the season, and kind of started to shed that weight throughout. Being able to defend, you know, be on the court for longer periods of time, being gassed out, wasn't conducive to kind of my game. I guess really my makeup to just the way I'm wired to play."
Isaac boasts a 104.5 career defensive rating with no major accolades to show for it. The 6-foot-10 forward uses his reach, agility and speed to become an elite defender who can guard anyone on the court.
He admitted regretting his decision to add weight last offseason.
"Hindsight is 20/20," Isaac said. "I definitely think that now I kind of regret that decision. But it is what it is. Can't take it back. I can just look forward to, what I know I need to do this summer and get it right."
Isaac is committed to getting back in shape this offseason.
"Toward the end of the season," he said, "I started to feel a little lighter, a little more agile. I'm taking that into the summer to just focus on my game. Focused on really getting in shape. Shedding some weight, and kind of getting back to where I was."
Andrew Cherico is a contributor to the Orlando Magic On SI. He can be reached at andrewbelmont03@gmail.com