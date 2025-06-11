Orlando Magic's Paolo Banchero Pegged As One Of NBA's Future Faces
In desperate search of a franchise cornerstone, the Orlando Magic struck gold by drafting Paolo Banchero No. 1 in 2022. Now leading the charge with two playoff appearances and an All-Star selection by his third season, the potential seems limitless.
Bleacher Report’s Rob Perez recently listed Banchero No. 8 on his projections of the top 10 players in 2030. While he didn’t crack the top five, he may have the highest ceiling to climb the ranks.
"This is probably the guy that's going to be on this list that still has the most amount of room between his current status and his ceiling," Perez said. "Banchero is already an All-Star. The point guard skills with a man this size should not be possible. If there's one area of improvement from here, it's beyond the three-point arc. We’d like to see that number next season go from 32 percent to 35 percent. But it's not enough of a liability that he's seen guys go underneath screens every single time. They're going underneath screens every single time, because this man is gargantuan. This guy is built like a linebacker, plus the height and the wingspan and the talent to create his own shot."
Banchero, 22, has averaged 22.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists over three seasons. With the Magic looking to add offensive weapons, his scoring numbers could rise with less of a playmaking role.
He’s not just great on the court, becoming more vocal as a leader is a main goal this offseason. Great character qualities also listed him as a finalist for the PBWA’s All-Interview Team.
Expected to earn a max extension, the Magic are going all in on Banchero to lead them to a championship.
"With an Orlando Magic offense that is very one-dimensional," Perez added. "The entire world knows that Banchero is putting the ball on the floor and getting to the rim. That he still scores all of these points. He can play that point guard position, which has been a necessity more than a preference, and he's done it well. Because who else is out there? It's supposed to be some Jalen Suggs. It's supposed to be some Cole Anthony. But at the end of the day, it's Banchero table setting for the rest of this team. With his scoring and his initiation for others, that wasn't part of the job responsibilities he signed up for, but he has embraced them and done them well."
