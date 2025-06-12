Orlando Magic’s Win-Now Mentality Presents Draft Night Dilemma
Despite shifting toward a win-now mindset, it’s realistic the Orlando Magic could hold onto their first-round picks and take a conservative approach this offseason. It wouldn’t change their need for offensive production at guard, as they could face a huge dilemma at No. 16.
ESPN recently broke down prospects capable of filling each team’s biggest need versus the best value available at their draft slot. For the Orlando Magic, Jase Richardson was listed as the best fit while Will Riley was viewed as the top value.
"The Magic need shooting in the worst way but also saw their lack of backcourt depth exposed with the season-ending injury to Jalen Suggs," the article said. "Which forced them to start journeyman Cory Joseph, 33, in the playoffs. Enter Richardson, a 41 percent three-point shooter who brings excellent defensive intensity and a strong understanding of who he is as a player, making him very well suited to operate off the star power of franchise stalwarts Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero."
The Big Ten All-Freshman averaged 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds while showcasing elite shot-creating abilities.
During the NBA Combine he expressed the ability to score from anywhere on the court.
"I think I became a better three-level scorer. I can score at all three levels," Richardson said. "Facilitate for my teammates, I'm a solid on-ball defender."
"This spot at No. 16 is around where the next tier of the draft opens up," the article wrote. "I'm personally bullish on Riley's long-term upside and would bet on him here in the teens, as wings with his type of size, feel and shooting potential aren't always easy to find outside the lottery. This would be a developmental pick for the Magic, and Orlando's need for shooting adds to Riley's case at this spot."
The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 12.6 points and 4.1 rebounds, showcasing a smooth shooting stroke. He fits the larger frame the Magic prefer in their starting five.
During the Combine he was focused on displaying a competitive nature.
"I want to show that I'm a very competitive player," Riley said. "I'm always trying to win, trying to help bring wins to the program. I'm also going to show I'm a good teammate, and I'm very coachable, and I can express emotions on the court."
