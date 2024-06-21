Malik Monk to Sign Four-Year Extension With Kings, per Report
The Sacramento Kings and Malik Monk have reportedly agreed to a new four-year contract that will prevent the sharpshooting guard from hitting free agency this offseason, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Monk, who was set to hit unrestricted free agency on June 30, is set to sign on for four more years in Sacramento on a contract worth a total of $78 million. Monk will collect an average of $19.5 million per season and will remain with the franchise through the 2027–28 season.
Monk, 26, was the runner-up for the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award, finishing just behind Minnesota Timberwolves forward Naz Reid in the voting process. He averaged a career-high 15.4 points and 5.1 assists while logging 26.0 minutes per game for the Kings.
Monk has spent two years in Sacramento, featuring in 149 games in the regular season without making a single start. The leader of the bench unit and a reliable sixth man, he has carved out a role for himself with the Kings after struggling to get situated with the Charlotte Hornets, who drafted him in 2017, and the Los Angeles Lakers.