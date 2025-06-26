Malika Andrews Flubbed a Draft Pick’s Name in Hilarious Fashion on ABC
The Portland Trail Blazers selected Cedric Coward with the No. 11 pick in the 2025 NBA draft.
Coward averaged 17.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 blocks for Washington State last season. Having started his college basketball career with D-III Willamette, he's one of the cooler stories in the lottery this year.
And he is not a nationally syndicated sports talk radio host, despite what ESPN's Malika Andrews said when Coward was drafted.
"So the Portland Trailblazers select Colin Cowherd here," said Andrews on the ABC broadcast of the draft.
This is one of the funnier slips of the tongue you'll ever hear during a professional sports draft. Andrews didn't butcher the name. She simply replaced it with a different one.
Cowherd quickly jumped on an image generator and created a picture of himself in a Portland uniform, which he promptly posted on X.
As noted by Cowherd in his tweet, the Blazers traded the rights to Coward to the Memphis Grizzlies.