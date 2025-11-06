Marcus Smart Explains Critical Error That Nearly Cost Lakers a Win vs. Spurs
The Lakers defeated the Spurs 118–116 on Wednesday night, but the outcome could have been very different after a late turnover committed by Los Angeles guard Marcus Smart. With 1.2 seconds remaining in the game, Smart stepped on the end line while inbounding the ball—a line violation—which resulted in a turnover and San Antonio receiving possession of the ball with a chance to tie or take the lead.
Why was Smart's move a violation?
According to NBA rules, the thrower-in during an inbounds play is not permitted to step over the line separating the court from out of bounds.
When Lakers forward Jake LaRavia fouled Spurs counterpart Julian Champagnie moments later, it seemed as if Smart's mistake could come back to bite the Lakers. But after Champagnie missed the first free throw, then intentionally missed the second in an last-ditch effort to get San Antonio a quick basket, the game was over and the Lakers had won.
Smart still wasn't pleased with himself.
Smart takes ownership for near-disastrous mistake after Lakers' win
"I think when I released the ball, they said I stepped over [the line]," Smart said, via ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "I'm like, we see the play all the time when a guy gets the ball out quick and his leg is [hovering past the line] and he still inbounds it and he throws the ball in and there is no call.
"To have that called at the end of the game—1.2 [seconds left], we got a guy wide open, all he had to do was catch the ball, the game's over. It's kind of crazy but—as a 12-year vet, I can't make that mistake. I can't even put the call or the ball in their hands to have that called against us so I take full ownership. My teammates understand.
"They are going to joke with me. They are going to let me hear about it. But it will never happen again."