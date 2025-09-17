Mark Cuban Gives Final Blunt Verdict on Pablo Torre's Clippers, Kawhi Leonard Report
Consider Mark Cuban unimpressed by Pablo Torre's viral report on the Clippers and Kawhi Leonard this NBA offseason.
The Mavericks minority owner initially expressed skepticism about Torre's reporting, which alleged Leonard signed an endorsement deal with the team's sponsor, Aspiration, that funneled millions of dollars into the Clippers star's pocket outside of the NBA's salary cap restrictions.
Cuban and Torre have gone back and forth on social media ever since Torre first released his report, with Cuban questioning Clippers owner Steve Ballmer's alleged complicity in Aspiration's years-long scam.
After two weeks of digging through the evidence himself, Cuban gave his final verdict on the Torre report in which he claimed the sports podcaster had "nothing conclusive."
"In this case, [Pablo Torre] has nothing conclusive," Cuban wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "A lot of if this, then it must mean that. He does a great job as an investigative journalist, and I respect him. I truly am not making this personal.
"He found sources and documents, but i truly believe he doesn't understand the business or deal side. Which in this case where you are talking about hundreds of millions and even potentially billions of dollars, and its insanely complicated because of the SPAC/Fraud, it's rarely going to be about what AP/Finance/Marketing, or even the execs, when the person making all the decisions isn't at the crux of what you find.
"[Pablo Torre] should have had better information before coming after [Steve Ballmer]. I'm not saying I can't be wrong. Maybe I am, and if so, i will congratulate Pablo. He did the work. That counts for a lot."
Earlier this month, Ballmer insisted he was "defrauded" by Aspiration and was one of many victims of the now-bankrupt company's scam. The NBA is currently still investigating Torre's claims, and commissioner Adam Silver has said the "burden" of proof lies with the league regarding any potential punishments for the Clippers.
Based on his latest tweet, Cuban clearly is still on Team Ballmer even after Torre's persistent and comprehensive reporting on the scandal. Torre, for his part, has done little to try to persuade him at this point and even took a not-so-subtle shot at Cuban's take on social media.
We'll have to see what the NBA has to say about Torre's claims following the investigation, but right now it's apparent that Cuban and Torre stand far apart on the matter.