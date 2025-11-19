Mark Cuban Says Mavericks Aren’t Looking to Trade Anthony Davis
The Mavericks have been under the microscope of NBA fans this season, for several reasons but most notably the firing of Nico Harrison less than one month into the campaign.
In the wake of Harrison’s departure, there’s been plenty of speculation that Anthony Davis could be traded. According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, minority owner Mark Cuban is back directly involved with the organization as an adviser to Patrick Dumont. Cuban told The Athletic in an email that no such Davis trade would be occurring.
“We won’t. We want to try to win,” Cuban said of Dallas possibly trading Davis.
Davis, of course, was acquired by the Mavericks during the 2024–25 season in a the infamous trade that saw Luka Dončić join the Lakers. Since arriving in Dallas, injuries have plagued the 32-year-old, who has played in just 14 games for the organization, including only five this year.
The team is sitting at 4–11 after losing four of its last five games. Davis was expected to be able to make his return from a calf strain last week but Dumont put that on hold after some advice from the Mavericks director of health and performance Johann Bilsborough. There’s no immediate timetable for his return.
Given the state of the team, the age gap between Davis and No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg, and Kyrie Irving’s absence, a Davis trade didn’t seem unreasonable for a team looking to move on from its past GM’s dealings. Instead, Cuban says the Mavs have no intention of doing so and are hoping to turn things around.