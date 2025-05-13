Mark Cuban Was So Excited About Mavs Winning Draft Lottery That He Couldn't Stop Screaming
Mark Cuban, like the rest of the Dallas Mavericks organization, was extremely excited to see his team win the NBA draft lottery and earn the No. 1 pick in next month's draft.
Cuban, the team's minority owner, was updating Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont during Monday night's draft lottery as Dumont couldn't watch the lottery live. Cuban first called Dumont when the Mavericks were selected to be in the top four picks. Then, Cuban called back when the Mavericks got the No. 1 pick.
However, Dumont said he couldn't exactly tell whether Cuban said the Mavericks landed the top pick as Cuban was too busy screaming for Dumont to understand him, The Dallas Morning News's Brad Townsend reported.
Cuban carried over his excitement to X (formerly known as Twitter) by posting back-to-back tweets, both including not-safe-for-work reactions.
"Unreal
OMFG
Let's Go Mavs," read his first one.
"Oh my f------ God !!!" read the second tweet.
Cuban was obviously shocked, like everyone else, that the Mavericks secured the No. 1 pick as Dallas had just 1.8% odds to win the lottery. The Mavericks will likely select Duke's Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 pick next month.