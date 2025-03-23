Matthew Dellavedova's Classy Move After Losing in Australian Hoops Final Loved By Fans
Former NBA champion Matthew Dellavedova has been playing professional basketball in Australia the past few years and over the weekend his Melbourne United team lost in the finals of the NBL to the Illawarra Hawks.
Following the final game Dellavedova was named the MVP of the series despite his team coming out on the losing end. The guard, who won a NBA title with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, was jeered by fans in the stadium when he was named the MVP.
Dellavedova then did something pretty awesome, as he said Hawks guard Will ‘Davo’ Hickey was the real MVP and walked over to him and gave him the MVP trophy.
This was all pretty great:
Fans loved it:
