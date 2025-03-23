SI

Matthew Dellavedova's Classy Move After Losing in Australian Hoops Final Loved By Fans

Andy Nesbitt

Matthew Dellavedova gave his MVP award to a more deserving player.
Matthew Dellavedova gave his MVP award to a more deserving player. / @TommyBreer
In this story:

Former NBA champion Matthew Dellavedova has been playing professional basketball in Australia the past few years and over the weekend his Melbourne United team lost in the finals of the NBL to the Illawarra Hawks.

Following the final game Dellavedova was named the MVP of the series despite his team coming out on the losing end. The guard, who won a NBA title with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, was jeered by fans in the stadium when he was named the MVP.

Dellavedova then did something pretty awesome, as he said Hawks guard Will ‘Davo’ Hickey was the real MVP and walked over to him and gave him the MVP trophy.

This was all pretty great:

Fans loved it:

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NBA