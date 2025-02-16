Mavericks Assistant Coach Arrested on Allegations of Aggravated Assault With Deadly Weapon
Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Darrell Armstrong was arrested Saturday morning on allegations of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to a report by WFAA.
Here are the details from the report:
"According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a call in the 1000 block of Ross Avenue at about 3:45 a.m. Saturday. Armstrong, 56, and the victim were in an argument when he hit the woman with a gun and threatened to shoot her, Dallas PD and sources told WFAA."
The Mavericks gave this statement to WFAA on Sunday:
"The Dallas Mavericks are aware of an incident involving a member of our staff and are gathering all relevant information surrounding the incident. We take this matter seriously. The employee has been placed on administrative suspension pending the outcome of legal proceedings. This matter is currently under review by the appropriate legal authorities. Due to this fact, we will allow the legal process to run its course and we will refrain from further comment while proceedings are ongoing."
Armstrong, who played in the NBA for 14 years, is in his 10th year as an assistant with the Mavericks.