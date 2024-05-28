Mavericks' Maxi Kleber Returning for Game 4 of Western Conference Finals, per Report
As they teeter on the brink of their third conference title in franchise history, the Dallas Mavericks appear set to get a key piece back for Game 4 of the Western Conference finals.
Mavericks center Maxi Kleber will play in Game 4 Tuesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Kleber has not played since Game 6 of Dallas's first round series against the Los Angeles Clippers on May 3. In that game, he scored four points in five minutes before separating his shoulder.
At the time, it was widely feared that Kleber would miss the entire postseason.
The 32-year-old Wurzburg, Germany native is in his seventh season with the Mavericks. He averaged 4.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game this year.
Led by guard Luka Dončić, Dallas is seeking its first berth in the NBA Finals since 2011—when it beat the Miami Heat to win its only NBA title.