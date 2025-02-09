Mavericks Owner Uses Shaq as Example of a Player Who Worked Really Hard Everyday
The Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers a week ago in a move that fans have still not completely processed. Details continue to trickle out and we have learned that Mavericks owner and governor Patrick Dumont was the "ultimate decision maker" when it came time to agree to the deal.
Dumont made his first comments about the trade in an interview with the Dallas Morning News and doubled-down on Nico Harrison's thoughts that Luka Dončić wasn't a culture fit for the Mavericks. It will come as little consolation that Dumont considers the jettisoned superstar a "Mav for life." Via the Dallas Morning News:
“I’m a big Luka fan. My family are big Luka fans. I have a really deep appreciation for what he brought to this team, what he brought to Dallas, and the excitement he brings. He’s an electrifying player.
“I want you to know I really sympathize with all of our fans who feel hurt. Look, as far as I’m concerned, Luka is a Mav for life and I really wish him nothing but happiness and success in his career as he continues in LA.”
As for the culture fit, Dumont feels that Luka just didn't have the work ethic that Hall of Famers like Shaq did. Yes, that Shaq.
“In my mind the way teams win is by focus, by having the right character, by having the right culture, and having the right dedication to work as hard as possible to create a championship-winning outcome,” Dumont said. “And if you’re not doing that, you’re going to lose.”
Dumont’s tone again turned forceful.
“If you look at the greats in the league, the people you and I grew up with — [Michael] Jordan, [Larry] Bird, Kobe [Bryant], Shaq [O’Neal] — they worked really hard, every day, with a singular focus to win,” he said. “And if you don’t have that, it doesn’t work. And if you don’t have that, you shouldn’t be part of the Dallas Mavericks.
“That’s who we want. I’m unwavering on this. The entire organization knows this. This is how I operate outside of basketball. This is the only way to be competitive and win. If you want to take a vacation, don’t do it with us.”
