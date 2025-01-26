SI

Mavericks Receive Positive Update on Timetable for Luka Dončić's Return From Injury

Dallas desperately needs its star back.

Patrick Andres

Luka Doncic during the Mavericks' 115–114 loss to the Timberwolves on Jan. 22, 2025. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Since Christmas, the Dallas Mavericks have been without their guiding light: guard Luka Doncic.

Doncic strained his calf that day during the Mavericks' 105–99 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Without him, Dallas has gone a pedestrian 5-11 and its chances of defending its Western Conference title have looked remote.

However, there may be a light at the end of the tunnel for the Mavericks. According to a Saturday afternoon report from veteran basketball insider Marc Stein, Doncic could return sooner rather than later.

"Exactly one month removed from the left calf strain Luka Doncic sustained on Christmas Day, I'm told there is optimism in Dallas about Doncic making his return to the Mavericks' lineup before the All-Star break," Stein wrote on social media Saturday afternoon.

The All-Star break begins Feb. 14, which would put Doncic's hypothetical return within the next 19 days.

Doncic—the league's defending scoring champion—is averaging 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game this season.

PATRICK ANDRES

