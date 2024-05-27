Mavs Take 3–0 Lead Over T-Wolves As Kyrie Irving, Luka Dončić Combine for 66
The Dallas Mavericks took care of business on their home court on Sunday night, securing a 3–0 lead in the Western Conference finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The 116–107 win was inspired by the dominant performances from Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving, who each scored 33 points in Game 3. The pair caught fire late in the game, outscoring the Timberwolves in the fourth quarter by themselves, when they tallied 21 points including 14 from Irving.
Dallas shot 55.9% from the field and a 50% from three-point range in the victory, with Dončić and Irving providing 40 of the team's 68 field goal attempts. They combined to shoot 22-for-40 from the field and 8-for-17 from deep, in what was an extremely efficient night for the superstar backcourt tandem.
As for the Timberwolves, they failed to make do in the crucial Game 3, and now find them facing the notorious 3–0 deficit that's proven insurmountable throughout NBA playoff history.
If they're to secure a win in Game 4, they'll need to see more from Karl-Anthony Towns, who's struggled offensively throughout the series. That was the case on Sunday, too, as Towns shot just 5-for-18 from the field and went an abysmal 0-for-8 from beyond the arc.
Anthony Edwards made good on his promise to take a more aggressive approach on offense, but his 26 points (on 24 shots) wasn't enough for Minnesota to get the job done.
Game 4 is set for Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. EST, at which point the Timberwolves will look to keep their season alive with their backs currently very much against the wall.