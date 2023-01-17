As the NBA’s Feb. 9 trade dealing gets closer, DallasBasketball.com keeps you up to date on all the rumors, reports and speculation involving the Dallas Mavericks and the rest of the league.

JAN 17 Clippers want Mike Conley? Jazz have other trade ideas?

Ahead of the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline, it appears that the Utah Jazz are being active after tumbling from the top of the Western Conference standings to the play-in tournament range. According to Marc Stein, the Los Angeles Clippers have interest in taking veteran point guard Mike Conley before the deadline, if possible.

The Clippers, league sources say, are exploring trade options to fortify their frontcourt beyond Ivica Zubac, but that’s not all. Sources say they also have trade interest in Utah’s Mike Conley Jr. amid a rising belief leaguewide that the Jazz — who have tumbled to No. 9 in the West at 22-24 after their great start — could become a much-needed seller at this deadline. The Clippers’ backcourt depth just took a hit with the news that John Wall is out for at least two weeks with an abdominal strain.

Aside from the Conley rumbles, the Jazz appear to be active elsewhere, as they're apparently trying to find a way to land Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins in what could potentially be a three-team trade between Utah, Atlanta and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Stein explains: