Jazz Have 'Strong Interest' in Trade For Mavs' Dorian Finney-Smith

The Dallas Mavericks are among the various NBA teams that could have some trade activity before the Feb. 9 deadline.

While many consider them needing to take a big swing to pair a star with Luka Doncic, they currently need more assets to make such a move. Names like Zach LaVine have been floated, but again, that could be challenging to pull off with their limitation of being able to offer two first-round picks.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Jazz are expressing "strong interest" in a potential trade with the Mavs for Dorian Finney-Smith. Dallas has given off the impression they would be "open" to a deal involving him.

The Jazz are expressing strong interest in Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith, as teams have gotten the impression that Dallas would be open to moving the 29-year-old in the right deal for a star-caliber player, sources say. The Mavericks have an incredibly high price threshold for teams reaching out about Finney-Smith, rival executives say.

In terms of a possible trade framework, multiple league sources have told DallasBasketball.com that Malik Beasley is a possible trade target for the Mavs in a deal that sends Finney-Smith to Utah. That’s not to say Beasley would be the only player in a proposed deal, but he is certainly a name to keep an eye on.

In terms of the Jazz's perspective, adding another wing option alongside Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler would be an intriguing way to improve the team. Finney-Smith, who is signed to an affordable four-year, $55.6 million contract, could further enhance the lineup around them.

Utah does possess alternative trade deadline options. They continue to be linked to John Collins, a player they nearly acquired in a three-team trade framework earlier this season before it fell through. They remain linked to Collins among other teams.

Finney-Smith was an integral 3-and-D wing during the Mavs' run to the Western Conference Finals. Last season, he averaged 11.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.9 assists. He shot 47.1 percent from the floor and 39.5 percent from deep.

During the Mavs' run to the Western Conference Finals, the Jazz experienced Finney-Smith's defensive impact firsthand. He made life within the half-court considerably more challenging for Donovan Mitchell than the typical on-ball defender tends to do.

Finney-Smith's production has declined in comparison to his production last season, averaging 8.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 32.0 minutes per game. He's shooting 40.9 percent from the floor and 34.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, the Mavs recently experienced what Beasley looks like when his offensive game is clicking. He scored 19 points with five made 3-pointers during the Jazz's 108-100 win over Dallas on Saturday.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter and Facebook.

Follow Grant Afseth on Twitter.