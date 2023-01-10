NBA Trade Rumors: Mavs Have ‘Expressed Interest’ in Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley

The NBA trade rumor wheel keeps turning as the Feb. 9 deadline is now less than one month away. The Dallas Mavericks have apparently shown interest in New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley.

As the NBA trade season continues to gain momentum, the latest rumor involving the Dallas Mavericks involves the team that tampered with Jalen Brunson’s free agency last offseason.

According to a report from HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Mavs have expressed interest in New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley.

“Another Knicks player whose name has circulated in the rumor mill this season is Immanuel Quickley. Several teams, including the Bucks, Mavericks, Wizards, and others, have expressed interest in Quickley, league sources told HoopsHype,” writes Scotto.

The Mavs and Knicks have been connected to each other often since the Kristaps Porzingis trade in 2019, so another trade between the two sides wouldn’t necessarily be a shock. Sure, there were probably some sore feelings involved during Brunson’s free agency, but at the end of the day, the NBA is a business. If the Mavs want something the Knicks are willing to get rid of, and the Knicks find a Mavs trade package suitable, then past feelings don’t matter.

