Mavs Listed as Trade Suitor for Cam Reddish; Knicks Want Reggie Bullock?

Cam Reddish is widely expected to be traded by the New York Knicks before the Feb. 9 deadline. The Dallas Mavericks have joined the list of potential suitors.

The Dallas Mavericks have some needs to address ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Among them is finding another wing with greater talent than that of a pure spot-up shooter to pair with Luka Doncic as they evolve their attack.

With Doncic playing at an MVP level with the Western Conference wide open, there is a potential window for the Mavs to make a push. The team's front office will need to get creative with addressing their needs ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline.

According to The Stein Line, the Mavs have joined the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers as known possible trade suitors for Cam Reddish.

The Knicks have redoubled their efforts to find a new home for Reddish with essentially three weeks to go until the deadline, sources tell The Stein Line, with the Dallas Mavericks having joined the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers on the list of known potential trade partners.

The Knicks are reportedly seeking only second-round draft compensation in exchange for Reddish from a trade partner. Stein reports that New York is "angling" for the Mavs to include Reggie Bullock in a potential trade, who coach Tom Thibodeau favors.

Sources say that the Knicks, though, are angling for Dallas to send Thibodeau favorite Reggie Bullock to New York in a Reddish deal, who is likewise held in high regard by the Mavericks.

Reddish has been unable to consistently earn playing time as a member of the Knicks' rotation since being traded midseason from the Atlanta Hawks last year. He's appeared in just 20 games and has averaged 8.4 points and 1.6 rebounds in 21.9 minutes per game. He hasn't played since Dec. 3 after being removed from the rotation altogether.

Bullock has struggled to convert from 3-point range for much of the season and is statistically the most perimeter-shooting-reliant player in the NBA that plays at least 20 minutes on a nightly basis. With declining on-ball defensive impact and a lack of impact attacking closeouts, there is certainly room for a talent upgrade.

Reddish has shown flashes of intriguing potential during his five-year NBA career but has yet to find a situation where he can turn it into consistent results. Between a combination of injuries and inability to earn favorability from his coaches, the results still need to meet expectation for the former No. 10 overall pick.

Without their own 2023 first-round pick, the Mavs are in a position where finding young players with dynamic potential is likely worth a cost-controlled swing. Reddish would have the game simplified playing next to Luka Doncic's playmaking with the hope that he can embrace being a competitive defender at 6-foot-7 using his 7-foot-1 wingspan.

