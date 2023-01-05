Mavs Among Trade Suitors Being Watched For Bulls Star Zach LaVine

The Dallas Mavericks have become a team to watch for trade activity to add talent around Luka Doncic. They are among the options for Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine.

After pulling off a playoff run to the Western Conference Finals, the Dallas Mavericks must evaluate what they need in Luka Doncic's supporting cast Jalen Brunson had emerged as a strong backcourt complement, but his departure has left a void on the perimeter.

The Mavs do not have their own 2023 first-round pick to use in a trade considering they owe it to the New York Knicks in part of the Kristaps Porzingis deal from 2019. However, they remain a team that many will be monitoring for a possible big splash.

According to HoopsHype, the Mavs are among teams that rival NBA executives are monitoring for a possible trade with the Chicago Bulls for Zach LaVine. Other listed teams include the Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, and Miami Heat

Due to the aforementioned limitations in draft capital for the Mavs to utilize in a trade, they only want to make a deal the "incoming player can help them to be a championship contender this season."

LaVine is a talented player and is averaging 22.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists in 34 games. There is on denying his talent. However, would he be satisfied playing with a superstar like Luka Doncic? There have been rumblings about discontent from LaVine regarding his role alongside DeMar DeRozan.

There are concerns with the long-term outlook regarding LaVine's knees, too. He is signed to a five-year, $215.2 million contract and will turn 28 in March. The Mavs would need to evaluate their comfort level with that risk.

Having another pull-up 3-point shooting threat alongside Doncic would be an intriguing way to further elevate an already elite half-court offense. LaVine could be optimized in a role where he attacks closeouts, cuts, and is enabled to be utilized in off-ball actions in addition to running ball screens and isolation.

